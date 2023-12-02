Will Ryan Graves Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 2?
Will Ryan Graves light the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins play the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Ryan Graves score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Graves stats and insights
- In one of 22 games this season, Graves scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.
- Graves has no points on the power play.
- Graves averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.0%.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have given up 66 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 15.3 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.
Graves recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:53
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:28
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|21:15
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:13
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:04
|Home
|L 1-0
|11/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|23:09
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|21:43
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:48
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|22:40
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/11/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|21:44
|Home
|W 4-0
Penguins vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
