Will Sidney Crosby Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 2?
In the upcoming game versus the Philadelphia Flyers, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Sidney Crosby to light the lamp for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.
Will Sidney Crosby score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)
Crosby stats and insights
- Crosby has scored in 10 of 22 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.
- Crosby has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.
- He takes 3.8 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.
Flyers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flyers are conceding 66 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.3 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.
Crosby recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|19:19
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:17
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|21:26
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|19:14
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:19
|Home
|L 1-0
|11/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:22
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|2
|0
|17:56
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|19:52
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|4
|3
|1
|17:30
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/11/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|19:34
|Home
|W 4-0
Penguins vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
