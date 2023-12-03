Amari Cooper did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns match up with the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. All of Cooper's stats can be found below.

Cooper's season stats include 765 yards on 47 receptions (16.3 per catch) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 86 times.

Amari Cooper Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

The Browns have two other receivers on the injury list this week: David Njoku (DNP/rest): 51 Rec; 492 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Marquise Goodwin (DNP/concussion): 3 Rec; 10 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 13 Injury Reports

Browns vs. Rams Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Cooper 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 86 47 765 154 2 16.3

Cooper Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 7 3 37 0 Week 2 @Steelers 10 7 90 0 Week 3 Titans 8 7 116 1 Week 4 Ravens 6 1 16 0 Week 6 49ers 8 4 108 0 Week 7 @Colts 8 2 22 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 11 6 89 0 Week 9 Cardinals 5 5 139 1 Week 10 @Ravens 9 6 98 0 Week 11 Steelers 8 4 34 0 Week 12 @Broncos 6 2 16 0

