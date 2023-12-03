Should you wager on Brian Robinson Jr. finding his way into the end zone in the Washington Commanders' upcoming Week 13 matchup versus the Miami Dolphins, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Robinson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Brian Robinson Jr. score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: -111 (Bet $11.10 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Robinson has carried the ball 153 times for a team-high 611 yards (50.9 per game), with five touchdowns.

Robinson also makes an impact in the passing game, catching 29 passes for 326 yards (27.2 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Robinson has recorded multiple rushing touchdowns once this year, and has scored in four games.

He has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 12 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Brian Robinson Jr. Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cardinals 19 59 0 1 7 1 Week 2 @Broncos 18 87 2 2 42 0 Week 3 Bills 10 70 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 14 45 1 2 6 0 Week 5 Bears 6 10 0 4 33 0 Week 6 @Falcons 10 31 0 2 25 1 Week 7 @Giants 8 23 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Eagles 10 59 0 2 20 0 Week 9 @Patriots 18 63 1 1 4 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 8 38 0 6 119 1 Week 11 Giants 17 73 0 7 59 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 15 53 0 2 11 0

Rep Brian Robinson Jr. with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.