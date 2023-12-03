At SoFi Stadium on Sunday, December 3, the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cleveland Browns, starting at 4:25 PM ET. The Browns should win, according to our computer model -- continue reading to find more tips regarding the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The Rams are averaging 340.6 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 17th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 16th, giving up 331.2 yards per game. The Browns rank 16th in the NFL with 21.7 points per contest on offense, and they rank seventh with 19 points allowed per game on defense.

Browns vs. Rams Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Browns (+4) Toss Up (40.5) Browns 22, Rams 20

Browns Betting Info

The Browns have a 37.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cleveland has won seven games against the spread this season, failing to cover four times.

The Browns are 3-0 ATS this year when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.

In Cleveland's 11 contests this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Browns games average 38.6 total points, 1.9 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rams Betting Info

The Rams have an implied moneyline win probability of 66.7% in this contest.

Los Angeles has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.

The Rams have covered the spread when playing as at least 4-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Los Angeles games have gone over the point total four out of 11 times this season.

Rams games average 45.1 total points per game this season, 4.6 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Browns vs. Rams 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Los Angeles 21.1 21.3 19.4 20.4 22.5 22 Cleveland 21.7 19 18.8 10.2 25.2 29.6

