Entering this week's action, the Cleveland Browns (7-4) have 16 players currently listed on the injury report as they take on the Los Angeles Rams (5-6) on Sunday, December 3 at SoFi Stadium, with kick-off at 4:25 PM .

The Browns' last game was a 29-12 loss to the Denver Broncos.

The Rams enter the matchup after winning 37-14 over the Arizona Cardinals in their last outing on November 26.

Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kareem Hunt RB Groin Did Not Participate In Practice Marquise Goodwin WR Concussion Out Joel Bitonio OG Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Jordan Elliott DT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Wyatt Teller OG Calf Did Not Participate In Practice James Hudson OT NIR - Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Denzel Ward CB Shoulder Out Anthony Walker LB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Mike Ford CB Ribs Full Participation In Practice Amari Cooper WR Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Myles Garrett DE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Juan Thornhill S Calf Did Not Participate In Practice David Njoku TE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Dorian Thompson-Robinson QB Concussion Out Geron Christian OT Finger Full Participation In Practice Nick Harris C Knee Questionable

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Ben Skowronek WR Hip Full Participation In Practice Rob Havenstein OT Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Michael Hoecht OLB Knee Questionable Aaron Donald DT NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Quentin Lake DB Hamstring Out Brian Allen OL NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Other Week 13 Injury Reports

Browns vs. Rams Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: FOX

Browns Season Insights

The Browns rank 21st in the NFL with 320.6 total yards per game, but they've been lifted up by their defense, which ranks best by allowing just 247.9 total yards per contest.

In terms of points scored the Browns rank 16th in the NFL (21.7 points per game), and they are seventh defensively (19 points allowed per contest).

The Browns rank 27th in the NFL with 181.2 passing yards per game, but they've been carried by their defense, which ranks best by allowing only 142 passing yards per contest.

Cleveland's run defense ranks 12th in the NFL with 105.9 rushing yards surrendered per game, but it has been lifted up by its offense, which ranks third-best by putting up 139.5 rushing yards per contest.

With 16 forced turnovers (15th in NFL) and 23 turnovers committed (31st in NFL) this season, the Browns rank 27th in the NFL with a turnover margin of -7.

Browns vs. Rams Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Rams (-4)

Rams (-4) Moneyline: Rams (-200), Browns (+165)

Rams (-200), Browns (+165) Total: 40.5 points

