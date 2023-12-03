How to Watch Browns vs. Rams on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 13
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Rams (5-6) host the Cleveland Browns (7-4) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
In the article below, we provide all the details you need to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Rams vs. Browns
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV: FOX
Browns Insights
- This season the Browns rack up just 0.4 more points per game (21.7) than the Rams allow (21.3).
- The Browns collect just 10.6 fewer yards per game (320.6) than the Rams give up per outing (331.2).
- Cleveland rushes for 139.5 yards per game, 26.2 more than the 113.3 Los Angeles allows per contest.
- The Browns have turned the ball over 23 times this season, 14 more turnovers than the Rams have forced (9).
Browns Away Performance
- In road games, the Browns score 25.2 points per game and concede 29.6. That's more than they score (21.7) and concede (19.0) overall.
- On the road, the Browns accumulate 350.2 yards per game and give up 334.6. That's more than they gain (320.6) and allow (247.9) overall.
- Cleveland's average passing yards gained (192.6) and conceded (212.2) away from home are both higher than its overall averages of 181.2 and 142.0, respectively.
- On the road, the Browns rack up 157.6 rushing yards per game and concede 122.4. That's more than they gain (139.5) and allow (105.9) overall.
- The Browns convert 32.9% of third downs in road games (1.6% higher than their overall average), and give up 36.5% away from home (9.4% higher than overall).
Browns Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/12/2023
|at Baltimore
|W 33-31
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|Pittsburgh
|W 13-10
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|at Denver
|L 29-12
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|at Los Angeles
|-
|FOX
|12/10/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|CBS
|12/17/2023
|Chicago
|-
|FOX
|12/24/2023
|at Houston
|-
|CBS
