The Los Angeles Rams (5-6) host the Cleveland Browns (7-4) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

How to Watch Rams vs. Browns

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV: FOX

Browns Insights

This season the Browns rack up just 0.4 more points per game (21.7) than the Rams allow (21.3).

The Browns collect just 10.6 fewer yards per game (320.6) than the Rams give up per outing (331.2).

Cleveland rushes for 139.5 yards per game, 26.2 more than the 113.3 Los Angeles allows per contest.

The Browns have turned the ball over 23 times this season, 14 more turnovers than the Rams have forced (9).

Browns Away Performance

In road games, the Browns score 25.2 points per game and concede 29.6. That's more than they score (21.7) and concede (19.0) overall.

On the road, the Browns accumulate 350.2 yards per game and give up 334.6. That's more than they gain (320.6) and allow (247.9) overall.

Cleveland's average passing yards gained (192.6) and conceded (212.2) away from home are both higher than its overall averages of 181.2 and 142.0, respectively.

On the road, the Browns rack up 157.6 rushing yards per game and concede 122.4. That's more than they gain (139.5) and allow (105.9) overall.

The Browns convert 32.9% of third downs in road games (1.6% higher than their overall average), and give up 36.5% away from home (9.4% higher than overall).

Browns Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/12/2023 at Baltimore W 33-31 FOX 11/19/2023 Pittsburgh W 13-10 CBS 11/26/2023 at Denver L 29-12 FOX 12/3/2023 at Los Angeles - FOX 12/10/2023 Jacksonville - CBS 12/17/2023 Chicago - FOX 12/24/2023 at Houston - CBS

