The Cleveland Browns (7-4) visit the Los Angeles Rams (5-6) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Before the Rams meet the Browns, take a look at the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.

Browns vs. Rams Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Venue: SoFi Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rams 3.5 40.5 -190 +155

Browns vs. Rams Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland Browns

The Browns have combined with their opponents to score more than 40.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

The average over/under for Cleveland's contests this season is 38.6, 1.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Browns have compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Browns have won two of the five games they've played as underdogs this season.

This season, Cleveland has won two of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles' matchups this year have an average total of 45.1, 4.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Rams are 4-5-2 against the spread this season.

The Rams have won 80% of their games as moneyline favorites (4-1).

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

Rams vs. Browns Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Rams 21.1 19 21.3 15 45.1 6 11 Browns 21.7 18 19 5 38.6 5 11

Browns vs. Rams Betting Insights & Trends

Browns

In its last three games, Cleveland has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

The Browns have hit the over twice in their past three contests.

The Rams have been outscored by two points this season (0.2 points per game), while the Browns have put up 30 more points than their opponents (2.7 per game).

Rams

Over its last three games, Los Angeles has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

Los Angeles has hit the over once in its past three games.

The Rams have a negative point differential on the season (-2 total points, -0.2 per game), while the Browns have scored 30 more points than their opponents (2.7 per game).

Browns Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 38.6 38.6 38.6 Implied Team Total AVG 21.5 21.8 21.2 ATS Record 7-4-0 5-1-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-1 0-5-1 5-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 3-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-1 1-2

Rams Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.1 46.8 43.7 Implied Team Total AVG 24.7 25.8 23.8 ATS Record 4-5-2 1-3-1 3-2-1 Over/Under Record 4-7-0 1-4-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 2-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 0-2 1-3

