Calvin Austin III did not participate in his most recent practice. The Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 13 game against the Arizona Cardinals starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Austin's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

In the passing game, Austin has been targeted 27 times, with season stats of 170 yards on 16 receptions (10.6 per catch) and one TD. He also has eight carries for 30 yards.

Calvin Austin III Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Steelers have one other receiver on the injury report this week: Allen Robinson II (DNP/nir - rest): 23 Rec; 185 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 13 Injury Reports

Steelers vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Austin 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 27 16 170 73 1 10.6

Austin Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 6 6 37 0 Week 2 Browns 4 1 10 0 Week 3 @Raiders 6 2 72 1 Week 4 @Texans 5 3 24 0 Week 5 Ravens 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Rams 0 0 0 Week 8 Jaguars 2 2 19 0 Week 9 Titans 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Packers 1 1 3 0 Week 12 @Bengals 1 1 5 0

