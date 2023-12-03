The Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to play in a Week 13 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Cedric Tillman get into the end zone in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.

Will Cedric Tillman score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a TD)

Tillman has hauled in 65 yards receiving (on seven catches). He has been targeted 14 times, and is averaging 13 yards per game.

Tillman does not have a TD reception this season in five games.

Cedric Tillman Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Ravens 3 1 5 0 Week 9 Cardinals 1 1 3 0 Week 10 @Ravens 3 0 0 0 Week 11 Steelers 2 1 2 0 Week 12 @Broncos 5 4 55 0

