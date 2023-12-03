With the Washington Commanders playing the Miami Dolphins in Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Cole Turner a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Cole Turner score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

Turner has posted a 118-yard year thus far (16.9 yards per game), hauling in 10 balls on 14 targets.

Turner does not have a TD reception this year in six games.

Cole Turner Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 2 1 17 0 Week 2 @Broncos 2 2 21 0 Week 3 Bills 7 4 35 0 Week 5 Bears 1 1 9 0 Week 11 Giants 1 1 7 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 1 1 29 0

