The Washington Commanders (4-8) take a three-game losing streak into their contest with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at FedExField. The Dolphins are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9 points. The over/under for the contest is 49.5 points.

In this week's NFL action, the Dolphins take on the Commanders. For those who want to place some in-game bets, we have all of the info you need to know about these two squads.

Commanders vs. Dolphins Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Commanders have had the lead four times, have been behind six times, and have been knotted up two times at the end of the first quarter this year.

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Dolphins have been winning four times, have been behind four times, and have been knotted up three times.

Miami's offense is averaging 5.3 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 6.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Commanders have been outscored in the second quarter seven times and won five times in 12 games this season.

In 11 games this season, the Dolphins have won the second quarter eight times, been outscored two times, and tied one time.

Miami's offense is averaging 12.5 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 6.4 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in six games this season, lost the third quarter in four games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

The Dolphins have won the third quarter in seven games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in two games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Miami is averaging 7.1 points in the third quarter (third-ranked) this season. It is allowing 3.4 points on average in the third quarter (11th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

So far this year, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games, been outscored in that quarter in five games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

The Dolphins have won the fourth quarter in three games this season, lost that quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in three games.

Miami's offense is averaging 7.8 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing five points on average in that quarter.

Commanders vs. Dolphins Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 2023, the Commanders have been leading after the first half in four games (2-2 in those contests), have trailed after the first half in seven games (2-5), and have been tied after the first half in one game (0-1).

At the conclusion of the first half, the Dolphins have been winning eight times (8-0 in those games) and have trailed three times (0-3).

2nd Half

The Commanders have won the second half in seven games this season (4-3 record in those games). They've been outscored in the second half in five games (0-5).

The Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the second half in seven games this season (6-1 record in those games), and they've been outscored in the second half in four games (2-2).

Miami's offense is averaging 14.9 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is allowing 8.4 points on average in the second half.

