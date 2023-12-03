Commanders vs. Dolphins: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Commanders (4-8) enter a matchup with the Miami Dolphins (8-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at FedExField on a three-game losing streak.
As the Dolphins prepare for this matchup against the Commanders, take a look at the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.
Commanders vs. Dolphins Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Landover, Maryland
- Venue: FedExField
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Dolphins
|9.5
|49.5
|-450
|+350
Commanders vs. Dolphins Betting Records & Stats
Washington Commanders
- The Commanders have played seven games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 49.5 points.
- Washington's contests this season have a 41.7-point average over/under, 7.8 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Commanders have put together a record of 5-6-1 against the spread this year.
- The Commanders have entered the game as underdogs eight times this season and won three of those games.
- Washington has played as an underdog of +350 or more once this season and lost that game.
Miami Dolphins
- Miami has had an average of 47.8 points in their games this season, 1.7 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Dolphins have covered the spread seven times this season (7-4-0).
- The Dolphins have won all seven games when favored on the moneyline this year.
- Miami has played four times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.
Dolphins vs. Commanders Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Dolphins
|30.8
|2
|22.8
|21
|47.8
|4
|11
|Commanders
|20.5
|15
|29.2
|32
|41.7
|7
|12
Commanders vs. Dolphins Betting Insights & Trends
Commanders
- Washington has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three contests.
- The Commanders have hit the over in each of their past three contests.
- The Dolphins have totaled 88 more points than their opponents this season (eight per game), while the Commanders have been outscored by 104 points (8.7 per game).
Dolphins
- Miami has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three contests.
- In Miami's past three contests, it has gone over the total once.
- The Dolphins have outscored their opponents by a total of 88 points this season (eight per game), and opponents of the Commanders have outscored them by 104 points on the year (8.7 per game).
Commanders Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.7
|41.5
|41.9
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24
|24.2
|23.9
|ATS Record
|5-6-1
|0-4-1
|5-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-5-0
|3-2-0
|4-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-3
|1-2
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-5
|0-2
|3-3
Dolphins Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47.8
|46.7
|48.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|27.5
|29
|26.2
|ATS Record
|7-4-0
|4-1-0
|3-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-5-0
|3-2-0
|3-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|7-0
|5-0
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
