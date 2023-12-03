When the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals square off in Week 13 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Connor Heyward find his way into the end zone? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Connor Heyward score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Heyward's 19 grabs (on 28 targets) have led to 148 yards receiving (16.4 per game).

Having played eight games this year, Heyward has not tallied a TD reception.

Connor Heyward Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 4 2 19 0 Week 3 @Raiders 2 0 0 0 Week 5 Ravens 4 3 23 0 Week 7 @Rams 3 2 23 0 Week 8 Jaguars 6 5 24 0 Week 9 Titans 3 2 16 0 Week 10 Packers 4 3 32 0 Week 12 @Bengals 2 2 11 0

