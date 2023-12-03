When Diontae Johnson suits up for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 13 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Johnson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Diontae Johnson score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a TD)

Johnson has collected 385 yards receiving (55 per game) and one TD, hauling in 30 balls on 55 targets.

Johnson has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Diontae Johnson Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 6 3 48 0 Week 7 @Rams 6 5 79 0 Week 8 Jaguars 14 8 85 0 Week 9 Titans 9 7 90 1 Week 10 Packers 4 1 17 0 Week 11 @Browns 8 2 16 0 Week 12 @Bengals 8 4 50 0

Rep Diontae Johnson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.