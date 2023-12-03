Elijah Moore has a decent matchup when his Cleveland Browns face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Rams have allowed 217.9 passing yards per game, 14th in the league.

Moore has accumulated 418 yards on 43 receptions with one TD, averaging 38.0 yards per game this season.

Moore vs. the Rams

Moore vs the Rams (since 2021): No games

No games Five players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles in the 2023 season.

10 players have caught a TD pass against the Rams this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Los Angeles on the season.

The pass defense of the Rams is allowing 217.9 yards per outing this year, which ranks 14th in the NFL.

The Rams' defense ranks third in the NFL with 11 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Elijah Moore Receiving Props vs. the Rams

Receiving Yards: 34.5 (-118)

Moore Receiving Insights

In six of 11 games this season, Moore has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Moore has 18.7% of his team's target share (73 targets on 391 passing attempts).

He is averaging 5.7 yards per target (112th in league play), picking up 418 yards on 73 passes thrown his way.

In one of 11 games this year, Moore has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has one touchdown this season (5.0% of his team's 20 offensive TDs).

Moore (eight red zone targets) has been targeted 19.5% of the time in the red zone (41 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Broncos 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 3 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 11/19/2023 Week 11 7 TAR / 6 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/12/2023 Week 10 7 TAR / 5 REC / 44 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 2 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

