In the Week 13 contest between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will George Pickens get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will George Pickens score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Pickens has caught 40 throws for a team-best 662 yards and three TDs. He has been targeted 73 times, averaging 60.2 yards per game.

Pickens has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 11 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

George Pickens Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 7 5 36 0 Week 2 Browns 10 4 127 1 Week 3 @Raiders 6 4 75 0 Week 4 @Texans 7 3 25 0 Week 5 Ravens 10 6 130 1 Week 7 @Rams 8 5 107 0 Week 8 Jaguars 5 1 22 1 Week 9 Titans 5 2 -1 0 Week 10 Packers 4 3 45 0 Week 11 @Browns 6 4 38 0 Week 12 @Bengals 5 3 58 0

