Will George Pickens Score a Touchdown Against the Cardinals in Week 13?
In the Week 13 contest between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will George Pickens get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Odds to score a TD this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Pickens has caught 40 throws for a team-best 662 yards and three TDs. He has been targeted 73 times, averaging 60.2 yards per game.
- Pickens has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 11 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.
George Pickens Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|7
|5
|36
|0
|Week 2
|Browns
|10
|4
|127
|1
|Week 3
|@Raiders
|6
|4
|75
|0
|Week 4
|@Texans
|7
|3
|25
|0
|Week 5
|Ravens
|10
|6
|130
|1
|Week 7
|@Rams
|8
|5
|107
|0
|Week 8
|Jaguars
|5
|1
|22
|1
|Week 9
|Titans
|5
|2
|-1
|0
|Week 10
|Packers
|4
|3
|45
|0
|Week 11
|@Browns
|6
|4
|38
|0
|Week 12
|@Bengals
|5
|3
|58
|0
