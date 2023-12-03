George Pickens vs. the Cardinals' Defense: Week 13 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
George Pickens versus the Arizona Cardinals pass defense and Jalen Thompson is a matchup to watch in Week 13, when the Steelers play the Cardinals at Acrisure Stadium. We have stats and information available for you right here.
Steelers vs. Cardinals Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
George Pickens Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Cardinals
|85.7
|7.8
|30
|93
|7.08
George Pickens vs. Jalen Thompson Insights
George Pickens & the Steelers' Offense
- George Pickens' 662 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 73 times and has registered 40 catches and three touchdowns.
- In the air, Pittsburgh has thrown for 1,968 yards, or 178.9 per game -- that's the fourth-lowest total in the league.
- The Steelers are only 28th in the league in points scored per game, at 16.5.
- Pittsburgh carries one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 31.5 times per game (eighth-fewest in NFL).
- In the red zone, the Steelers are not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking second in the NFL with 29 total red-zone pass attempts (52.7% red-zone pass rate).
Jalen Thompson & the Cardinals' Defense
- Jalen Thompson leads the team with three interceptions, while also collecting 55 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and five passes defended.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Arizona is 22nd in the NFL with 2,621 passing yards allowed (218.4 per game) and 25th in yards allowed per pass attempt (7).
- This year, the Cardinals' defense has struggled to stop opposing offenses, as it ranks 31st in the league with 26.8 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, the team ranks 30th with 4,302 total yards allowed (358.5 per game).
- Arizona has allowed over 100 receiving yards to five players this season.
- The Cardinals have allowed a touchdown pass to 17 players this season.
George Pickens vs. Jalen Thompson Advanced Stats
|George Pickens
|Jalen Thompson
|Rec. Targets
|73
|30
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|40
|5
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|16.6
|22
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|662
|55
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|60.2
|5.5
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|209
|4
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|6
|1
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|3
|3
|Interceptions
