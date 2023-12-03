George Pickens versus the Arizona Cardinals pass defense and Jalen Thompson is a matchup to watch in Week 13, when the Steelers play the Cardinals at Acrisure Stadium. We have stats and information available for you right here.

Steelers vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

CBS

George Pickens Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Cardinals 85.7 7.8 30 93 7.08

George Pickens vs. Jalen Thompson Insights

George Pickens & the Steelers' Offense

George Pickens' 662 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 73 times and has registered 40 catches and three touchdowns.

In the air, Pittsburgh has thrown for 1,968 yards, or 178.9 per game -- that's the fourth-lowest total in the league.

The Steelers are only 28th in the league in points scored per game, at 16.5.

Pittsburgh carries one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 31.5 times per game (eighth-fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the Steelers are not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking second in the NFL with 29 total red-zone pass attempts (52.7% red-zone pass rate).

Jalen Thompson & the Cardinals' Defense

Jalen Thompson leads the team with three interceptions, while also collecting 55 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and five passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Arizona is 22nd in the NFL with 2,621 passing yards allowed (218.4 per game) and 25th in yards allowed per pass attempt (7).

This year, the Cardinals' defense has struggled to stop opposing offenses, as it ranks 31st in the league with 26.8 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, the team ranks 30th with 4,302 total yards allowed (358.5 per game).

Arizona has allowed over 100 receiving yards to five players this season.

The Cardinals have allowed a touchdown pass to 17 players this season.

George Pickens vs. Jalen Thompson Advanced Stats

George Pickens Jalen Thompson Rec. Targets 73 30 Def. Targets Receptions 40 5 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 16.6 22 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 662 55 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 60.2 5.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 209 4 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 6 1 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 3 Interceptions

