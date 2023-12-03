Washington Commanders receiver Jahan Dotson will be up against a mediocre pass defense in Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are ranked 11th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 212.4 per game.

Dotson has 42 receptions for 435 yards and four TDs this year. He's been targeted 69 times, resulting in 36.3 yards per game.

Dotson vs. the Dolphins

Dotson vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games

No games Miami has allowed three opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

14 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Dolphins this year.

Miami has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 212.4 passing yards the Dolphins concede per contest makes them the 11th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Dolphins' defense ranks 19th in the NFL with 16 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Commanders Player Previews

Jahan Dotson Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 33.5 (-115)

Dotson Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Dotson has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 33.3% of his games (four of 12).

Dotson has 14.2% of his team's target share (69 targets on 486 passing attempts).

He is averaging 6.3 yards per target (103rd in NFL play), racking up 435 yards on 69 passes thrown his way.

Dotson has four games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 12 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has 14.8% of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

Dotson has been targeted nine times in the red zone (18.4% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts).

Dotson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cowboys 11/23/2023 Week 12 6 TAR / 5 REC / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/5/2023 Week 9 8 TAR / 4 REC / 69 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 TAR / 8 REC / 108 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

