Jaylen Warren has a favorable matchup when his Pittsburgh Steelers face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Cardinals allow 140.1 rushing yards per game, third-worst in the league.

On the ground, Warren has run for 542 total yards (49.3 ypg) on 93 attempts while scoring three rushing TDs. Warren makes his mark in the passing game, reeling in 37 passes for 247 yards (22.5 ypg).

Warren vs. the Cardinals

Warren vs the Cardinals (since 2021): No games

No games The Cardinals have allowed 100 or more yards on the ground to six opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

12 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have let two opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

Warren will face the NFL's 30th-ranked run defense this week. The Cardinals allow 140.1 yards on the ground per game.

The Cardinals have the No. 30 defense in the NFL in rushing TDs allowed, conceding 16 this season (1.3 per game).

Jaylen Warren Rushing Props vs. the Cardinals

Rushing Yards: 58.5 (-115)

Warren Rushing Insights

So far this season, Warren has hit the over five times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 11 opportunities).

The Steelers have passed 54.5% of the time and run 45.5% this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 93 of his team's 289 total rushing attempts this season (32.2%).

Warren has a rushing touchdown in three games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has three total touchdowns this season (20.0% of his team's 15 offensive TDs).

He has nine carries in the red zone (34.6% of his team's 26 red zone rushes).

Jaylen Warren Receiving Props vs the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-110)

Warren Receiving Insights

Warren, in six of 11 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Warren has received 13.0% of his team's 346 passing attempts this season (45 targets).

He is averaging 5.5 yards per target (116th in NFL play), averaging 247 yards on 45 passes thrown his way.

Having played 11 games this season, Warren has not tallied a TD reception.

Warren (two red zone targets) has been targeted 6.9% of the time in the red zone (29 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Warren's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Bengals 11/26/2023 Week 12 13 ATT / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 11/19/2023 Week 11 9 ATT / 129 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/12/2023 Week 10 15 ATT / 101 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/2/2023 Week 9 11 ATT / 88 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs

