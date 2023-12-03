Kareem Hunt did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns' Week 13 game against the Los Angeles Rams starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Hunt's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Kareem Hunt and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

On the ground, Hunt has season stats of 89 rushes for 286 yards and six TDs, picking up 3.2 yards per carry. He also has nine catches on 12 targets for 59 yards.

Keep an eye on Hunt's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Kareem Hunt Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Groin

The Browns have no other RB on the injury list.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 13 Injury Reports

Browns vs. Rams Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Hunt 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 89 286 6 3.2 12 9 59 0

Hunt Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 Titans 5 13 0 2 22 0 Week 4 Ravens 5 12 0 0 0 0 Week 6 49ers 12 47 1 3 24 0 Week 7 @Colts 10 31 2 0 0 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 14 55 1 1 12 0 Week 9 Cardinals 14 38 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Ravens 10 32 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Steelers 12 36 0 3 1 0 Week 12 @Broncos 7 22 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.