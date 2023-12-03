Will Kareem Hunt Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kareem Hunt did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns' Week 13 game against the Los Angeles Rams starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Hunt's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
On the ground, Hunt has season stats of 89 rushes for 286 yards and six TDs, picking up 3.2 yards per carry. He also has nine catches on 12 targets for 59 yards.
Kareem Hunt Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Groin
- The Browns have no other RB on the injury list.
Week 13 Injury Reports
Browns vs. Rams Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Hunt 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|89
|286
|6
|3.2
|12
|9
|59
|0
Hunt Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 3
|Titans
|5
|13
|0
|2
|22
|0
|Week 4
|Ravens
|5
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|49ers
|12
|47
|1
|3
|24
|0
|Week 7
|@Colts
|10
|31
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Seahawks
|14
|55
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 9
|Cardinals
|14
|38
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Ravens
|10
|32
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Steelers
|12
|36
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Week 12
|@Broncos
|7
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
