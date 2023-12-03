Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will face the Arizona Cardinals and their 15th-ranked passing defense in Week 13, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Pickett has tallied 2,000 yards passing (181.8 per game) with six TDs and four picks this season. On the ground, Pickett has also run 39 times for 51 yards and one score, averaging 4.6 yards per game.

Pickett vs. the Cardinals

Pickett vs the Cardinals (since 2021): No games

No games Arizona has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of three opposing players this year.

The Cardinals have given up 12 players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Arizona has given up two or more passing touchdowns to six quarterbacks in 2023.

Two players have thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Cardinals this season.

The 218.4 passing yards per game allowed by the Cardinals defense makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

The Cardinals' defense is 29th in the league by giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (21 total passing TDs).

Steelers Player Previews

Kenny Pickett Passing Props vs. the Cardinals

Passing Yards: 196.5 (-115)

196.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 0.5 (-250)

Pickett Passing Insights

Pickett has topped his passing yards prop total in six games this season, or 54.5%.

The Steelers have passed 54.5% of the time and run 45.5% this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

With 314 attempts for 2,000 passing yards, Pickett is 27th in league play with 6.4 yards per attempt.

In five of 11 games this season, Pickett completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TD passes once.

He has 46.7% of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (seven).

Pickett has passed 29 times out of his 314 total attempts while in the red zone (52.7% of his team's red zone plays).

Kenny Pickett Rushing Props vs the Cardinals

Rushing Yards: 8.5 (-120)

Pickett Rushing Insights

Pickett has gone over his rushing yards total once in 11 opportunities this season.

Pickett has one rushing touchdown this season in 11 games played.

He has three carries in the red zone (11.5% of his team's 26 red zone rushes).

Pickett's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Bengals 11/26/2023 Week 12 24-for-33 / 278 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 11/19/2023 Week 11 15-for-28 / 106 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/12/2023 Week 10 14-for-23 / 126 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/2/2023 Week 9 19-for-30 / 160 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/29/2023 Week 8 10-for-16 / 73 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs

