Will Marquise Goodwin Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Marquise Goodwin did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns' Week 13 contest against the Los Angeles Rams starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. All of Goodwin's stats can be found below.
Rep Marquise Goodwin and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Goodwin's season stats include 10 yards on three receptions (3.3 per catch) and zero touchdowns, plus four carries for 33 yards. He has been targeted 11 times.
Keep an eye on Goodwin's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Marquise Goodwin Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- The Browns have two other receivers on the injury list this week:
- David Njoku (DNP/rest): 51 Rec; 492 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Amari Cooper (DNP/rest): 47 Rec; 765 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 13 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Dareke Young
- Click Here for Will Dissly
- Click Here for D'Wayne Eskridge
- Click Here for Rico Dowdle
- Click Here for Kenneth Walker III
Browns vs. Rams Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Goodwin 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|11
|3
|10
|9
|0
|3.3
Goodwin Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Titans
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Ravens
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Week 6
|49ers
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 7
|@Colts
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 8
|@Seahawks
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Cardinals
|2
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.