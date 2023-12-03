The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals are scheduled to meet in a Week 13 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Najee Harris score a touchdown in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.

Will Najee Harris score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Harris has carried the ball 143 times for a team-high 598 yards (54.4 per game), with four touchdowns.

Harris also has 116 receiving yards (10.5 ypg) on 19 catches.

Harris has rushed for a TD in four games (of 11 games played).

Najee Harris Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 49ers 6 31 0 2 2 0 Week 2 Browns 10 43 0 1 0 0 Week 3 @Raiders 19 65 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Texans 14 71 0 1 32 0 Week 5 Ravens 14 37 0 1 3 0 Week 7 @Rams 14 53 1 3 15 0 Week 8 Jaguars 7 13 0 5 42 0 Week 9 Titans 16 69 1 2 7 0 Week 10 Packers 16 82 1 3 14 0 Week 11 @Browns 12 35 0 1 1 0 Week 12 @Bengals 15 99 1 0 0 0

