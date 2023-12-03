The Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Rams are slated to square off in a Week 13 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Pierre Strong Jr. find his way into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.

Will Pierre Strong Jr. score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Strong has taken 35 carries for 153 yards (15.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Strong has also tacked on three catches for 38 yards (3.8 per game).

Strong has one rushing TD in seven games.

Pierre Strong Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 @Steelers 2 1 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Titans 6 27 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Ravens 5 49 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Colts 8 25 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 10 41 0 1 41 0 Week 9 Cardinals 3 9 0 1 -7 0 Week 11 Steelers 1 1 0 1 4 0

