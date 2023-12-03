Best Bets, Odds for the Steelers vs. Cardinals Game – Week 13
The Arizona Cardinals (2-10) visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4) at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, December 3, 2023, and best bets information is available.
When is Steelers vs. Cardinals?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The BetMGM line for this game has the Steelers favored by 6.5, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (15.9 points). Put your money on the Steelers.
- The Steelers have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 74.0%.
- The Steelers have won three of the four games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (75%).
- Pittsburgh has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -285 or shorter.
- The Cardinals have entered the game as underdogs 12 times this season and won twice.
- Arizona has entered seven games this season as the underdog by +230 or more and is 1-6 in those contests.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (-6.5)
- The Steelers have put together a record of 7-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cardinals have compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- Arizona has an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (41)
- Pittsburgh and Arizona combine to average 7.3 less points per game than the total of 41 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 4.4 more points per game (45.4) than this game's total of 41 points.
- Two of the Steelers' 11 games with a set total have hit the over (18.2%).
- The Cardinals have gone over in seven of their 12 games with a set total (58.3%).
Kenny Pickett Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|11
|181.8
|6
|4.6
|1
Kyler Murray Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|3
|239.7
|2
|28.7
|3
