The Arizona Cardinals (2-10) visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4) at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, December 3, 2023, and best bets information is available.

When is Steelers vs. Cardinals?

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

TV: CBS

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Steelers favored by 6.5, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (15.9 points). Put your money on the Steelers.

The Steelers have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 74.0%.

The Steelers have won three of the four games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (75%).

Pittsburgh has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -285 or shorter.

The Cardinals have entered the game as underdogs 12 times this season and won twice.

Arizona has entered seven games this season as the underdog by +230 or more and is 1-6 in those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (-6.5)



Pittsburgh (-6.5) The Steelers have put together a record of 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Arizona has an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (41)



Under (41) Pittsburgh and Arizona combine to average 7.3 less points per game than the total of 41 set for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 4.4 more points per game (45.4) than this game's total of 41 points.

Two of the Steelers' 11 games with a set total have hit the over (18.2%).

The Cardinals have gone over in seven of their 12 games with a set total (58.3%).

Kenny Pickett Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 11 181.8 6 4.6 1

Kyler Murray Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 3 239.7 2 28.7 3

