The Arizona Cardinals (2-10) will look to upset the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. An over/under of 41 points has been set for the outing.

Steelers vs. Cardinals Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Steelers have led one time, have been losing six times, and have been tied four times.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 1.9 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 6.1 points on average in the first quarter.

The Cardinals have led five times, have been behind four times, and have been knotted up three times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

The Steelers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games this season, lost the second quarter in seven games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 4.3 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 6.2 points on average in the second quarter.

The Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the second quarter four times, been outscored seven times, and been knotted up one time in 12 games this year.

3rd Quarter

The Steelers have won the third quarter in four games this season, lost the third quarter in five games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Pittsburgh is averaging 4.8 points in the third quarter (11th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 3.6 points on average in the third quarter (13th-ranked) on defense.

The Cardinals have been outscored in the third quarter eight times and outscored their opponent four times in 12 games this season.

4th Quarter

In 11 games this year, the Steelers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, lost five times, and tied one time.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 4.1 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 4.2 points on average in that quarter.

This season, the Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in two games, been outscored in that quarter in nine games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

Steelers vs. Cardinals Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Steelers have been winning after the first half in two games this season and have trailed after the first half in nine games.

This season, the Cardinals have been leading after the first half in four games (1-3 in those contests) and have been behind after the first half in eight games (1-7).

2nd Half

In 11 games this season, the Steelers have won the second half five times, lost five times, and been knotted up one time.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 8.9 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is allowing 7.8 points on average in the second half.

This year, the Cardinals have won the second half in three games (2-1 in those contests), lost the second half in eight games (0-8), and they've tied in the second half in one game (0-1).

