On Sunday, December 3 at 1:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the Arizona Cardinals at Acrisure Stadium. Our computer model projects that the Steelers will earn a victory -- see below for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

Watch the Steelers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Steelers are putting up 292.9 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 26th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 25th, surrendering 354.4 yards per game. The Cardinals rank 24th with 297.5 total yards per game on offense, and they rank 26th with 358.5 total yards ceded per game on defense.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Cardinals vs Steelers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Steelers vs. Cardinals Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Steelers (-6.5) Under (41) Steelers 28, Cardinals 12

Place your bets on the Steelers-Cardinals matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Steelers Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Steelers' implied win probability is 73.3%.

Pittsburgh has covered seven times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

Pittsburgh games have gone over the point total just twice this season.

Steelers games this season have posted an average total of 39.5, which is 1.5 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Cardinals Betting Info

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 31.2% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

Arizona has won six games against the spread this season, failing to cover six times.

The Cardinals have covered the spread three times this year (3-4 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

So far this season, seven of Arizona's 12 games with a set number have gone over the point total.

The average total for Cardinals games is 43.4 points, 2.4 more than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Steelers vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Pittsburgh 16.5 18.6 17.2 19.5 15.8 17.6 Arizona 17.2 26.8 23.2 28.7 11.2 24.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.