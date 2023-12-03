The Pittsburgh Steelers' (7-4) injury report has seven players listed as they prepare for a Sunday, December 3 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals (2-10). The matchup begins at 1:00 PM at Acrisure Stadium.

Watch the Steelers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

In their most recent game, the Steelers knocked off the Cincinnati Bengals 16-10.

Last time out, the Cardinals were beaten by the Los Angeles Rams 37-14.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kenny Pickett QB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Diontae Johnson WR Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Allen Robinson II WR NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Minkah Fitzpatrick S Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Montravius Adams DT Ankle Questionable James Pierre CB Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Calvin Austin III WR Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Marquise Brown WR Heel Questionable Trey McBride TE Groin Questionable Joey Blount S Knee Questionable Elijah Wilkinson OL Neck Out Jalen Thompson S Ribs Questionable Antonio Hamilton CB Groin Out Kevin Strong DL Knee Questionable Zach Pascal WR Personal Questionable Starling Thomas V CB Ankle Out Michael Wilson WR Shoulder Out

Steelers vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Steelers or the Cardinals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Steelers Season Insights

The Steelers are averaging 292.9 yards per game on offense this season (26th in NFL), and they are allowing 354.4 yards per game (25th) on the defensive side of the ball.

While the Steelers rank fifth-worst in the NFL in scoring offense with 16.5 points per game, it's been a different situation on the other side of the ball, as they rank fifth-best (18.6 points per game allowed).

The Steelers have been a bottom-five pass offense this season, ranking fifth-worst with 178.9 passing yards per game. On the defensive side of the ball, they are ranked 24th in the NFL (236.0 passing yards allowed per game).

Pittsburgh ranks 14th in run offense (114.0 rushing yards per game) and 21st in run defense (118.4 rushing yards allowed per game) this season.

The Steelers have forced 20 total turnovers (fourth in NFL) this season and have turned it over nine times (first in NFL) for a turnover margin of +11, the best in the NFL.

Steelers vs. Cardinals Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Steelers (-6.5)

Steelers (-6.5) Moneyline: Steelers (-275), Cardinals (+220)

Steelers (-275), Cardinals (+220) Total: 41 points

Sign up to live bet on the Steelers-Cardinals matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.