The Arizona Cardinals (2-10) go on the road to match up against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4) at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

How to Watch Steelers vs. Cardinals

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

TV: CBS

Steelers Insights

The Steelers score 16.5 points per game, 10.3 fewer than the Cardinals surrender per matchup (26.8).

The Steelers rack up 65.6 fewer yards per game (292.9) than the Cardinals allow per outing (358.5).

This season, Pittsburgh racks up 114 rushing yards per game, 26.1 fewer than Arizona allows per outing (140.1).

The Steelers have nine giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 14 takeaways.

Steelers Home Performance

The Steelers score 17.2 points per game at home (0.7 more than their overall average), and concede 19.5 at home (0.9 more than overall).

The Steelers rack up 282.3 yards per game at home (10.6 less than their overall average), and give up 375 at home (20.6 more than overall).

At home, Pittsburgh racks up 178.3 passing yards per game and gives up 235.3. That's less than it gains (178.9) and allows (236) overall.

The Steelers accumulate 104 rushing yards per game at home (10 less than their overall average), and concede 139.7 at home (21.3 more than overall).

At home, the Steelers convert 34.6% of third downs and allow 38.8% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (35.9%), and more than they allow (37.9%).

Steelers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/12/2023 Green Bay W 23-19 CBS 11/19/2023 at Cleveland L 13-10 CBS 11/26/2023 at Cincinnati W 16-10 CBS 12/3/2023 Arizona - CBS 12/7/2023 New England - Amazon Prime Video 12/16/2023 at Indianapolis - NFL Network 12/23/2023 Cincinnati - NBC

