Steelers vs. Cardinals: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 13
According to oddsmakers, the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4) are less than a touchdown favorite (-5.5) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 against the Arizona Cardinals (2-10). The point total is set at 41 points for the outing.
The recent betting insights and trends for the Steelers can be seen below before you wager on their matchup with Cardinals. Before the Cardinals square off against the Steelers, take a look at their betting insights and trends.
Steelers vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|Arizona Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Steelers (-5.5)
|41
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Steelers (-5.5)
|41.5
|-250
|+205
Pittsburgh vs. Arizona Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV Info: CBS
Steelers vs. Cardinals Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh has posted a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- Pittsburgh has hit the over in two of 11 games with a set total (18.2%).
- Arizona has covered the spread six times in 12 games.
- As 5.5-point underdogs or more, the Cardinals are 4-4 against the spread.
- Arizona has seen seven of its 12 games hit the over.
