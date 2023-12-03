According to oddsmakers, the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4) are less than a touchdown favorite (-5.5) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 against the Arizona Cardinals (2-10). The point total is set at 41 points for the outing.

Before the Cardinals square off against the Steelers, take a look at their betting insights and trends.

Steelers vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pittsburgh Moneyline Arizona Moneyline BetMGM Steelers (-5.5) 41 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Steelers (-5.5) 41.5 -250 +205 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 13 Odds

Pittsburgh vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Info: CBS

Steelers vs. Cardinals Betting Insights

Pittsburgh has posted a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Pittsburgh has hit the over in two of 11 games with a set total (18.2%).

Arizona has covered the spread six times in 12 games.

As 5.5-point underdogs or more, the Cardinals are 4-4 against the spread.

Arizona has seen seven of its 12 games hit the over.

