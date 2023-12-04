Will Drew O'Connor find the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins square off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Drew O'Connor score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Connor stats and insights

In two of 23 games this season, O'Connor has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Flyers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

O'Connor has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 5.0% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 69 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

O'Connor recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:12 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 15:57 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:12 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 18:03 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:31 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:37 Home L 1-0 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 12:27 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:50 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:41 Home L 5-2 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:26 Away W 5-3

Penguins vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

