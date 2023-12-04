Evgeni Malkin and the Pittsburgh Penguins will play the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, at Wells Fargo Center. If you'd like to wager on Malkin's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Evgeni Malkin vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Malkin Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Malkin has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 18:44 on the ice per game.

Malkin has scored a goal in nine of 23 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Malkin has a point in 14 games this season (out of 23), including multiple points five times.

In nine of 23 games this year, Malkin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Malkin hits the over on his points over/under is 62.5%, based on the odds.

Malkin has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Malkin Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 69 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 23 Games 4 21 Points 4 10 Goals 0 11 Assists 4

