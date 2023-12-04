The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming game against the Philadelphia Flyers is slated for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jake Guentzel score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jake Guentzel score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Guentzel stats and insights

  • In seven of 23 games this season, Guentzel has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Flyers this season, he has taken three shots and scored two goals.
  • He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 11.7% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Flyers are allowing 69 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 16 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Guentzel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Flyers 2 2 0 25:46 Home L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 19:59 Away W 4-2
11/28/2023 Predators 1 0 1 20:40 Away L 3-2 OT
11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 20:34 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 20:58 Away L 3-2
11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:39 Home L 1-0
11/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 18:00 Home W 3-0
11/18/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 18:16 Away L 4-2
11/16/2023 Devils 1 0 1 19:37 Home L 5-2
11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 18:10 Away W 5-3

Penguins vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

