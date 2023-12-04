Can we count on Jansen Harkins scoring a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins face off with the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jansen Harkins score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Harkins stats and insights

  • Harkins is yet to score through eight games this season.
  • In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
  • Harkins has no points on the power play.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Flyers are allowing 69 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 16 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

