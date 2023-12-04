Will John Ludvig Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 4?
Should you wager on John Ludvig to light the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers face off on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.
Will John Ludvig score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Ludvig stats and insights
- Ludvig is yet to score through seven games this season.
- In one game against the Flyers this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Ludvig has no points on the power play.
Flyers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flyers are allowing 69 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
Ludvig recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:49
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:19
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|10:28
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|10:46
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:42
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|9:21
|Home
|L 1-0
|10/24/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|5:29
|Home
|L 4-1
Penguins vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
