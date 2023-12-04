Will Lars Eller Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 4?
When the Pittsburgh Penguins play the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Lars Eller find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Lars Eller score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Eller stats and insights
- In three of 23 games this season, Eller has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Flyers this season in one game (zero shots).
- Eller has no points on the power play.
- He has a 6.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 69 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
Eller recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:25
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:50
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|11:36
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|14:26
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:11
|Home
|L 1-0
|11/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:48
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:18
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:17
|Away
|W 5-3
Penguins vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
