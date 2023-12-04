Currently, the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-10-2) have four players on the injury report for their matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers (12-10-2) at Wells Fargo Center on Monday, December 4 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Pierre-Olivier Joseph D Out Undisclosed Matt Nieto LW Out Undisclosed Rickard Rakell RW Out Upper Body Chad Ruhwedel D Out Lower Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ryan Ellis D Out Lower Body Noah Cates LW Out Foot

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins vs. Flyers Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Penguins Season Insights

The Penguins' 72 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 17th in the league.

Its goal differential (+12) makes the team ninth-best in the league.

Flyers Season Insights

The Flyers' 70 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 21st in the league.

Philadelphia has conceded 69 total goals this season (2.9 per game), ranking 15th in the league.

They have the 14th-ranked goal differential in the league at +1.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Penguins vs. Flyers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-135) Flyers (+110) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.