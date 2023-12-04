The Pittsburgh Penguins (11-10-2) will visit the Philadelphia Flyers (12-10-2) -- who've lost three straight on home ice -- on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

The Flyers' matchup with the Penguins can be watched on NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Penguins vs Flyers Additional Info

Penguins vs. Flyers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/2/2023 Penguins Flyers 4-3 (F/SO) PHI

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins have conceded 60 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking sixth in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Penguins' 72 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Penguins have gone 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Penguins have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 26 goals over that stretch.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jake Guentzel 23 9 18 27 12 10 22.2% Sidney Crosby 23 14 11 25 16 18 60.2% Evgeni Malkin 23 10 11 21 27 24 48.7% Bryan Rust 20 10 9 19 11 11 100% Erik Karlsson 23 6 13 19 15 13 -

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers' total of 69 goals given up (2.9 per game) is 14th in the league.

The Flyers' 70 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 22nd in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Flyers have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

Defensively, the Flyers have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over that time.

Flyers Key Players