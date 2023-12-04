How to Watch the Penguins vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (11-10-2) will visit the Philadelphia Flyers (12-10-2) -- who've lost three straight on home ice -- on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
The Flyers' matchup with the Penguins can be watched on NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+, so tune in to catch the action.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Penguins vs. Flyers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|Flyers
|4-3 (F/SO) PHI
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins have conceded 60 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking sixth in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Penguins' 72 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Penguins have gone 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Penguins have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 26 goals over that stretch.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jake Guentzel
|23
|9
|18
|27
|12
|10
|22.2%
|Sidney Crosby
|23
|14
|11
|25
|16
|18
|60.2%
|Evgeni Malkin
|23
|10
|11
|21
|27
|24
|48.7%
|Bryan Rust
|20
|10
|9
|19
|11
|11
|100%
|Erik Karlsson
|23
|6
|13
|19
|15
|13
|-
Flyers Stats & Trends
- The Flyers' total of 69 goals given up (2.9 per game) is 14th in the league.
- The Flyers' 70 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 22nd in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Flyers have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
- Defensively, the Flyers have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over that time.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Konecny
|24
|12
|6
|18
|6
|17
|26.7%
|Travis Sanheim
|24
|2
|14
|16
|19
|14
|-
|Sean Couturier
|22
|5
|11
|16
|12
|17
|49.1%
|Owen Tippett
|24
|8
|7
|15
|8
|12
|48%
|Joel Farabee
|24
|8
|7
|15
|6
|6
|50%
