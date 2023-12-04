Evgeni Malkin and Sean Couturier are two of the most exciting players to watch when the Pittsburgh Penguins play the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Monday, December 4 at 7:00 PM ET.

Penguins vs. Flyers Game Information

Penguins Players to Watch

One of Pittsburgh's most productive offensive players this season is Jake Guentzel, with 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists) and an average ice time of 20:01 per game.

Sidney Crosby has picked up 25 points (1.1 per game), scoring 14 goals and adding 11 assists.

Malkin has 21 points for Pittsburgh, via 10 goals and 11 assists.

Alex Nedeljkovic's record is 2-2-0. He has given up nine goals (2.26 goals against average) and recorded 132 saves.

Flyers Players to Watch

Travis Konecny is a leading scorer for Philadelphia, with 18 points this season, as he has recorded 12 goals and six assists in 24 games.

Travis Sanheim's 16 points this season, including two goals and 14 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Philadelphia.

This season, Couturier has five goals and 11 assists for Pittsburgh.

In the crease, Samuel Ersson's record stands at 5-3-1 on the season, giving up 25 goals (2.8 goals against average) and collecting 192 saves with an .885% save percentage (52nd in the league).

Penguins vs. Flyers Stat Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 18th 3.13 Goals Scored 2.92 22nd 7th 2.61 Goals Allowed 2.88 12th 3rd 33.5 Shots 32.8 6th 21st 31.5 Shots Allowed 27.9 5th 29th 10.94% Power Play % 12.35% 28th 9th 84.72% Penalty Kill % 84.81% 8th

