Penguins vs. Flyers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Philadelphia Flyers (12-10-2), losers of three home games in a row, host the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-10-2) at Wells Fargo Center on Monday at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Penguins vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Penguins (-125)
|Flyers (+105)
|6
|Penguins (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Penguins Betting Insights
- The Penguins have been favored on the moneyline 14 times this season, and have finished 5-9 in those games.
- Pittsburgh is 5-8 (winning only 38.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Penguins have an implied win probability of 55.6%.
- Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals 13 times.
Penguins vs Flyers Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Penguins vs. Flyers Rankings
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|Flyers Total (Rank)
|72 (17th)
|Goals
|70 (22nd)
|60 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|69 (14th)
|7 (30th)
|Power Play Goals
|10 (25th)
|11 (6th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|12 (7th)
Penguins Advanced Stats
- Pittsburgh is 5-5-0 against the spread, and 4-4-2 overall, in its past 10 games.
- Pittsburgh went over in three of its past 10 games.
- The Penguins have had an average of 6.5 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.5 higher than this game's over/under.
- In their past 10 games, the Penguins have scored 1.6 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Penguins offense's 72 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 17th in the league.
- On defense, the Penguins are one of the best units in NHL competition, conceding 60 goals to rank sixth.
- With a +12 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the NHL.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.