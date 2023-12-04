Player prop betting options for Jake Guentzel, Travis Konecny and others are available in the Pittsburgh Penguins-Philadelphia Flyers matchup at Wells Fargo Center on Monday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Penguins vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins vs. Flyers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Guentzel, who has scored 27 points in 23 games (nine goals and 18 assists).

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Dec. 2 2 0 2 3 at Lightning Nov. 30 0 1 1 3 at Predators Nov. 28 0 1 1 4 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 25 1 0 1 6 at Sabres Nov. 24 0 1 1 1

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Sidney Crosby Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Sidney Crosby is another of Pittsburgh's top contributors through 23 games, with 14 goals and 11 assists.

Crosby Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Dec. 2 0 0 0 2 at Lightning Nov. 30 1 0 1 5 at Predators Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 25 0 1 1 5 at Sabres Nov. 24 1 0 1 5

Evgeni Malkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Evgeni Malkin has 21 total points for Pittsburgh, with 10 goals and 11 assists.

Malkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Dec. 2 0 1 1 3 at Lightning Nov. 30 0 1 1 2 at Predators Nov. 28 1 0 1 2 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 25 0 0 0 3 at Sabres Nov. 24 0 0 0 2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Konecny Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

Konecny's 18 points are pivotal for Philadelphia. He has 12 goals and six assists in 24 games.

Konecny Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Dec. 2 0 0 0 2 vs. Devils Nov. 30 0 2 2 2 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 28 1 0 1 3 at Islanders Nov. 25 0 0 0 3 vs. Rangers Nov. 24 0 0 0 2

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sean Couturier Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -182)

Sean Couturier has collected 16 points this season, with five goals and 11 assists.

Couturier Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Dec. 2 0 1 1 3 vs. Devils Nov. 30 0 1 1 7 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 at Islanders Nov. 25 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers Nov. 24 1 0 1 6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.