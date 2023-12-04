The West Virginia Mountaineers (7-0) will be trying to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the Penn State Lady Lions (7-1) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

West Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

West Virginia vs. Penn State Scoring Comparison

The Lady Lions' 86.3 points per game are 35.9 more points than the 50.4 the Mountaineers give up.

Penn State is 7-1 when it scores more than 50.4 points.

West Virginia is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 86.3 points.

The Mountaineers score 15.0 more points per game (77.1) than the Lady Lions give up (62.1).

West Virginia has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 62.1 points.

Penn State has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 77.1 points.

This year the Mountaineers are shooting 46.3% from the field, 7.4% higher than the Lady Lions give up.

The Lady Lions shoot 50.2% from the field, 13.7% higher than the Mountaineers concede.

West Virginia Leaders

Jordan Harrison: 13.0 PTS, 6.1 AST, 2.7 STL, 50.0 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

13.0 PTS, 6.1 AST, 2.7 STL, 50.0 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) JJ Quinerly: 17.0 PTS, 2.6 STL, 48.9 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

17.0 PTS, 2.6 STL, 48.9 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28) Lauren Fields: 12.1 PTS, 2.9 STL, 43.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (18-for-48)

12.1 PTS, 2.9 STL, 43.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (18-for-48) Kyah Watson: 7.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 57.5 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

7.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 57.5 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Tavy Diggs: 5.6 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 46.2 FG%

West Virginia Schedule