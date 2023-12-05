West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hampshire County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Hampshire County, West Virginia today, we've got what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hampshire County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mountain Ridge High School at Hampshire High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Romney, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.