Will Bryan Rust Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 6?
Can we count on Bryan Rust lighting the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Bryan Rust score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Rust stats and insights
- Rust has scored in eight of 21 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has taken four shots in one game against the Lightning this season, but has not scored.
- Rust has no points on the power play.
- He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 93 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.6 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rust recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|19:34
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Flyers
|2
|0
|2
|23:49
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|21:44
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|19:40
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|18:59
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Devils
|2
|2
|0
|19:15
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|18:49
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/11/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:31
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|19:23
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Penguins vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.