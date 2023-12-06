Can we count on Bryan Rust lighting the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Bryan Rust score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210

Rust stats and insights

Rust has scored in eight of 21 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has taken four shots in one game against the Lightning this season, but has not scored.

Rust has no points on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 93 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.6 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Rust recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 19:34 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 23:49 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:44 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 1 1 0 19:40 Away L 3-2 OT 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:36 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 18:59 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 2 2 0 19:15 Home L 5-2 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:49 Away W 5-3 11/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:31 Home W 4-0 11/9/2023 Kings 1 1 0 19:23 Away W 4-3 OT

Penguins vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

