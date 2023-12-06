The Orlando Magic (12-5), on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, play the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-8). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV:

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Evan Mobley puts up 16.3 points, 3.1 assists and 10.9 rebounds per game.

Donovan Mitchell averages 28.0 points, 5.4 boards and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 46.0% from the field and 36.0% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made treys per game.

Max Strus posts 14.2 points, 5.7 boards and 4.0 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Caris LeVert posts 15.5 points, 3.8 boards and 3.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Darius Garland puts up 19.4 points, 2.6 boards and 5.8 assists per game. At the other end he averages 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Magic Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Paolo Banchero gives the Magic 19.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Franz Wagner is averaging 19.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. He's draining 45.2% of his shots from the field and 29.2% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per contest.

The Magic are getting 15.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Cole Anthony this year.

The Magic are receiving 12.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Jalen Suggs this season.

Moritz Wagner is averaging 12.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 62.8% of his shots from the floor (fourth in NBA).

Cavaliers vs. Magic Stat Comparison

Cavaliers Magic 111.7 Points Avg. 112.6 112.2 Points Allowed Avg. 107.4 47.9% Field Goal % 46.9% 35.1% Three Point % 34.0%

