The Cleveland Cavaliers (11-9) play the Orlando Magic (14-6) as 4.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and BSFL. The matchup has an over/under set at 222.5 points.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

TV: BSOH and BSFL

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -4.5 222.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland's 20 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 222.5 points 11 times.

Cleveland has an average total of 222.0 in its matchups this year, 0.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cavaliers are 8-12-0 ATS this season.

Cleveland has been the favorite in 13 games this season and won seven (53.8%) of those contests.

Cleveland has a record of 4-1 when it's favored by -190 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Cavaliers, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

Cavaliers vs Magic Additional Info

Cavaliers vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 11 55% 110.8 225.1 111.2 221.2 221.8 Magic 10 50% 114.3 225.1 110.0 221.2 224.1

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

The Cavaliers have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Cavaliers have gone over the total four times.

Against the spread, Cleveland has played worse at home, covering three times in 11 home games, and five times in nine road games.

The Cavaliers put up 110.8 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 110.0 the Magic give up.

Cleveland is 5-6 against the spread and 6-5 overall when scoring more than 110.0 points.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Magic Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 8-12 3-3 10-10 Magic 15-5 2-1 10-10

Cavaliers vs. Magic Point Insights

Cavaliers Magic 110.8 Points Scored (PG) 114.3 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 5-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 11-1 6-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 11-1 111.2 Points Allowed (PG) 110.0 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 7-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-0 10-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-1

