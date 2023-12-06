Find the injury report for the Cleveland Cavaliers (11-9), which currently has four players listed, as the Cavaliers prepare for their matchup with the Orlando Magic (14-6) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday, December 6 at 7:00 PM ET.

In their last matchup on Saturday, the Cavaliers claimed a 110-101 victory against the Pistons. Darius Garland scored a team-high 22 points for the Cavaliers in the win.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dean Wade PF Questionable Ankle 3.1 4.1 0.8 Caris LeVert SG Questionable Knee 14.9 3.7 3.6 Ricky Rubio PG Out Personal Ty Jerome SG Out Ankle 2.0 0.5 1.5

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Magic Injuries: Markelle Fultz: Out (Knee), Wendell Carter Jr.: Out (Hand)

Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

TV: BSOH and BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

