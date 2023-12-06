How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Magic Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (11-9) face the Orlando Magic (14-6) on December 6, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Magic.
Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
Cavaliers vs Magic Additional Info
Cavaliers Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 47.2% the Magic allow to opponents.
- In games Cleveland shoots better than 47.2% from the field, it is 7-4 overall.
- The Cavaliers are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 17th.
- The Cavaliers record only 0.8 more points per game (110.8) than the Magic give up (110).
- Cleveland is 6-5 when scoring more than 110 points.
Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Cavaliers have been worse at home this year, putting up 108.4 points per game, compared to 113.8 per game in road games.
- Defensively Cleveland has been better in home games this year, surrendering 110.5 points per game, compared to 112 when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, the Cavaliers are sinking 0.5 fewer three-pointers per game (10.7) than in road games (11.2). They also have a lower three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to when playing on the road (35.8%).
Cavaliers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Dean Wade
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Caris LeVert
|Out
|Knee
|Ricky Rubio
|Out
|Personal
|Ty Jerome
|Out
|Ankle
