On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins square off with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Erik Karlsson going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Erik Karlsson score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Karlsson stats and insights

In five of 24 games this season, Karlsson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Lightning this season in one game (zero shots).

Karlsson has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.

He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 10.5% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Karlsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 27:26 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 27:20 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:14 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:57 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 21:21 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 24:48 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 26:08 Home L 1-0 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 24:22 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 23:43 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 1 0 1 23:23 Home L 5-2

Penguins vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

